Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.
DRVN stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44.
In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
