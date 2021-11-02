Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

DRVN stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

