DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

