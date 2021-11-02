Duke Energy (DUK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.000-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUK opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

