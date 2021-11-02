Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DNB opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

