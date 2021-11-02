DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 6,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of DD traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.52. 506,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

