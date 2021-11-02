Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.02 and last traded at $70.43. Approximately 29,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,367,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

