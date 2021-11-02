Dvision Network (DVI) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $245.45 million and $38.04 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00220982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

