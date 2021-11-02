DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DYNR stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

