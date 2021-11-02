DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

