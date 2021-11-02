DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

DZS stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

