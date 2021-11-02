DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
DZS stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.