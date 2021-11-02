DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

DZS stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Get DZS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.