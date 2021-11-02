Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

