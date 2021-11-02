Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 603,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,657. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.