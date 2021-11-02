EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $201.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

