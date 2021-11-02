Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Eaton also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.39.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,910. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.