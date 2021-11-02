Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,643. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.