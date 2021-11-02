Ecovyst (ECVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,891. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

