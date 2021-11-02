EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $346,929.07 and $440.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.02 or 1.00183343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.19 or 0.00775399 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.