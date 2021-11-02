EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDRVF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$26.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.