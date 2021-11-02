Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,896,812 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

