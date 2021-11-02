Effect.AI (EFX) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

