Elamachain Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $694,520.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00222651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

