Elastos Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Elastos has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $89.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00007039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003491 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,650,214 coins and its circulating supply is 19,809,686 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

