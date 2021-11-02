Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EPWDF opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.35.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.