Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EPWDF opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.35.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

