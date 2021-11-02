electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. electroCore has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 425.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of electroCore worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

