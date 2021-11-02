Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Electronic Arts worth $186,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.