Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Up 6.5%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.29. 98,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,565,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

