Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

