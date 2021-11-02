Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics
