Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

