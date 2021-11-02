Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

