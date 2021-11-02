Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $161.87

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.87, but opened at $166.98. Endava shares last traded at $164.31, with a volume of 2,211 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 156.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.24.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

