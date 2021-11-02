Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Endesa has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

