Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $5.05. Endo International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 139,486 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
