Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $5.05. Endo International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 139,486 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

