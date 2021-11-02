Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 75,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,345. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

