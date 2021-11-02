Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

