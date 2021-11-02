Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier Sells 8,719 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 26,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,316. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

