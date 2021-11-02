Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier Sells 8,719 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 26,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,316. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
