Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $708,450.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. 30,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.