Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $708,450.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. 30,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $143.37.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
