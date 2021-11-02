Enzyme Finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.