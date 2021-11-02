EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $659.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $675.13.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

