ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLUS traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $114.17.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,298 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ePlus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of ePlus worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

