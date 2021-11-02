EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EPR opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.