Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQIX opened at $830.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Equinix worth $509,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

