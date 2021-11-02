Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.