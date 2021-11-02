Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FIGS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.