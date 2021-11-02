Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 7,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. Eros STX Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

