Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,073. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

