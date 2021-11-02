Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $47,876.46 and $128,456.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

