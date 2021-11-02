Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Etsy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,087 shares of company stock worth $33,151,307 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

