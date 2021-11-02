EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

