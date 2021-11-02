Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

